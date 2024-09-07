Maharashtra Secures 52.46% Of India’s Foreign Investment In Q1 2024-25, Claims DCM Devendra Fadnavis Amid Opposition Criticism

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | (File photo)

Mumbai: As opposition parties allege that the state government has failed to bring new investments to Maharashtra and accuse the Modi government of diverting major projects to Gujarat, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that Maharashtra secured 52.46% of the country's total foreign investment in the first quarter of the year 2024-25. He also stated that the state has attracted around Rs 3,14,318 crore in investments over the last two years.

While providing information about the total foreign investment in the state, Fadnavis stated that during 2014-2019, when he was in power, a total foreign investment of Rs 3,62,161 crore had come to Maharashtra.

The state has remained number one in attracting FDI for the last two years. The first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 also saw the highest investment in the state. The total investment in the country during the first quarter (April-June 2024) was Rs 1,34,959 crore, of which Rs 70,795 crore, i.e., 52.46%, has come in the state.

Maharashtra alone has more investments than Karnataka, Delhi, Telangana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan combined. Fadnavis also highlighted that in FY 2022-23 as well, Maharashtra received FDI of Rs 1,18,422 crore, surpassing the combined investment received by Karnataka, Delhi and Gujarat.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “According to Fadnavis's information, Eknath Shinde has attracted more investment in the last two years than Devendra Fadnavis did during his five-year term. Fadnavis brought in Rs 3.62 lakh crore in five years, while Shinde has brought in Rs 3.14 lakh crore in just two years. However, during the MVA regime, Rs 3.29 lakh crore was brought in, which is more than what the Shinde government has achieved.”

Sawant said that if the Centre doesn't cast its 'evil eye' over the state then Maharashtra can progress even better and faster.