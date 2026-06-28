'Maharashtra Second Worst In Human Trafficking With 337 Cases In 2024; Women And Girls Primary Targets,' Says NCRB | Representational Image

Maharashtra has emerged as the second-worst affected state in the country for human trafficking, with the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data revealing an alarming rise in the exploitation of women, girls and children. While authorities have strengthened anti-trafficking measures, organised criminal networks continue to target vulnerable individuals for sexual exploitation, forced labour and other forms of abuse.

Organised Criminal Networks Continue to Exploit Vulnerable Individuals

According to the NCRB's Crime in India 2024 report, Telangana reported the highest number of human trafficking cases in the country with 423 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 337. The state had registered 388 cases in 2023 and 295 in 2022, reflecting the continuing scale of the problem.

Despite the establishment of Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) across districts and intensified enforcement efforts, trafficking syndicates remain active, exploiting victims for financial gain through well-organised criminal operations.

Anti-Human Trafficking Units Established but Syndicates Remain Active

The report states that 892 people were identified as victims of human trafficking in Maharashtra during 2024. Of them, 78 were minors, including 52 girls and 26 boys. Adults accounted for 814 victims, comprising 798 women and girls and 16 men, indicating that females continue to be the primary targets of trafficking.

Police and investigating agencies rescued 885 victims during the year. The rescued included 808 Indian nationals, 20 Bangladeshi nationals and 57 foreign nationals, highlighting the cross-border dimension of the crime.

885 Victims Rescued, Including Indian and Foreign Nationals

Sexual exploitation remains the dominant motive behind human trafficking in the state. According to the NCRB, as many as 829 victims were trafficked for commercial sexual exploitation, including forced prostitution. Another 46 people were trafficked for forced labour, while four were trafficked for forced marriage.

Investigations have found that traffickers continue to lure or coerce victims into prostitution, domestic servitude, bonded labour, child marriage, organised begging and the illegal sale of newborns. Women, adolescent girls and children remain the most vulnerable to these crimes.

The latest figures underscore the urgent need for stronger intelligence-led policing, stricter enforcement against trafficking networks, improved interstate coordination and comprehensive rehabilitation measures to protect victims and prevent repeat exploitation.

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