 Maharashtra: SC Cap On OBC Quota Puts Elections In 17 Zila Parishads On Hold
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: SC Cap On OBC Quota Puts Elections In 17 Zila Parishads On Hold

Maharashtra: SC Cap On OBC Quota Puts Elections In 17 Zila Parishads On Hold

The Supreme Court has allowed elections in only those Maharashtra Zila Parishads where OBC reservation stays within the 50% cap, leaving polls in 17 of 32 districts uncertain. The State Election Commission will wait for the January 21 hearing before deciding on these seats. Meanwhile, elections for 29 municipal corporations, including Nagpur and Chandrapur, are set to proceed by early February.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: SC Cap On OBC Quota Puts Elections In 17 Zila Parishads On Hold | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The fate of elections in 17 Zila Parishads across Maharashtra remains uncertain after the Supreme Court allowed polls only in districts where OBC reservation stays within the 50 per cent constitutional ceiling. While elections in 15 Zila Parishads are expected to proceed, the remaining 17 may be postponed pending further clarity from the court.

Maharashtra has 32 Zila Parishads, and in 17 of them the reservation for OBCs exceeds the permitted limit, preventing the State Election Commission (SEC) from finalising the poll schedule. “We will strictly comply with the Supreme Court order. The court has allowed elections only where reservation does not cross the 50 per cent cap,” SEC Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said.

He added that the SEC will wait for the next hearing on January 21, when the reservation breach may be reviewed. “At this stage, we are not considering elections in districts above the limit. The court has not given directions on those seats, so we will wait. Whatever the Supreme Court orders, we will follow,” he said.

Read Also
Maharashtra Local Body Polls Phase I: Voting Begins In 264 Municipal Councils & Nagar Panchayats;...
article-image

Waghmare ruled out approaching the court for clarification, saying the commission did not want to risk adverse remarks. Despite the uncertainty around Zila Parishads, he confirmed that elections to 29 municipal corporations—including Nagpur and Chandrapur—will proceed smoothly and are likely to be held simultaneously by late January or early February. With multiple schedules already reshuffled, the SEC is treading cautiously.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Falls 380.02 Points To 85,261.88, Nifty 98.3
Sensex Falls 380.02 Points To 85,261.88, Nifty 98.3
Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video
Chennai Metro Train Halts In Tunnel On Blue Line Amid Rain Due To Cyclone Ditwah; Passengers Walk To Reach Nearest Station; Video
Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The Year-Ago Period
Force Motors Reports 53% Growth In Vehicle Wholesale To 2,883 Units In November 2025 Against The Year-Ago Period
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Winter Morning Overshadowed By Smog As Air Quality Remains In Unhealthy Zone At 256
Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Winter Morning Overshadowed By Smog As Air Quality Remains In Unhealthy Zone At 256

Only after the January 21 hearing will it decide whether the stalled 17 Zila Parishad polls can move ahead or require fresh restructuring of reservation categories. Until then, a “hanging sword” remains over the affected districts, keeping parties and local voters in suspense.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Winter Morning Overshadowed By Smog As Air Quality...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Pleasant Winter Morning Overshadowed By Smog As Air Quality...

Mumbai: Police Book 8 Cyber Fraudsters For Abetment In 17-Year-Old College Student's Suicide Case

Mumbai: Police Book 8 Cyber Fraudsters For Abetment In 17-Year-Old College Student's Suicide Case

2016 Gadchiroli Arson Case: SC Demands Improved Virtual Conferencing In Surendra Gadling's Trial

2016 Gadchiroli Arson Case: SC Demands Improved Virtual Conferencing In Surendra Gadling's Trial

Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Following 'Bomb' Threat

Kuwait-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Diverted To Mumbai Following 'Bomb' Threat

Mumbai: Franco India Pharmaceuticals Denies Sexual Assault Allegations; FIR Registered After Court...

Mumbai: Franco India Pharmaceuticals Denies Sexual Assault Allegations; FIR Registered After Court...