 Maharashtra: Satara Doctor Dies After Speeding Bus Hits His Two-Wheeler; Horrific Accident Caught On CCTV
Maharashtra: Satara Doctor Dies After Speeding Bus Hits His Two-Wheeler; Horrific Accident Caught On CCTV

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
A doctor riding his two-wheeler died after a state transport bus hit him at Bheda Chowk in Satara’s Karad city earlier this week. As per news reports, the well-known pediatrician, Chandrasekhar Aundhkar, 67, died during treatment at Krishna Hospital.

The footage of the incident posted on Twitter shows the horrific moment when the bus hit the doctor’s vehicle. 

Watch the video here:

Police said that Aundhkar was under treatment for a few days, but since Monday his condition deteriorated and he took his last breath on Thursday.

Aundhkar, as per reports, treated thousands of children from the rural areas of Karad and surrounding talukas. Aundhkar is survived by a wife and two children. His body was kept at Aundhkar Hospital for the last darshan. After that, he was cremated at Vaikunth Dham Crematorium in Karad.

