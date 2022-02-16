Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut is eyeing CM’s post, claims Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday targeted Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after his attack against BJP saying that he was eyeing Chief Minister’s post. ‘’Did Raut hold a press conference for Shiv Sena or because he is in trouble? Raut held a press conference as if he was the Shiv Sena chief,’’ claimed Rane who left Shiv Sena to join Congress and now migrated to BJP.

‘’ Sanjay Raut's attention is on Uddhav Thackeray's chair. Raut has got a supari to remove Thackeray from the CM’s post and appoint himself in his chair. When Uddhav Thackeray first went to meet Sharad Pawar to discuss the formation of the government, Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray were with him. I have Sanjay Raut's horoscope. Do I know him today?” asked Rane.

"Uddhavji doesn't understand that (Sanjay Raut) is undermining him. Sanjay Raut knows that today or tomorrow the CM’s post will be vacant,’’ said Rane.

Rane said Raut at the press conference levelled allegations against BJP but did not provide any proofs. ‘’At the press conference, Sanjay Raut was sweating. It was an international press conference. Raut kept saying that he was not afraid of anyone. The one who is scared, says over and over again that I am not afraid of anyone ", he added.

"The advertisement of the press conference was saying that leaders and ministers from all over the state would come. But even the vibha pramukhs did not turn up,’’ said Rane.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 05:42 PM IST