Maharashtra Revenue Department Ranked Number One In State For Governance Process Re-engineering Phase-2 Implementation

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: In a major boost to administrative efficiency, the Maharashtra Revenue Department has been ranked number one in the state for its outstanding performance in implementing the Governance Processing Re-engineering (GPR) Phase-2 initiative. The achievement was announced during a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who lauded Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and his department for making public services faster, more transparent, and citizen-friendly.

Scope of services under Right to Services Act

Under the Right to Services Act, the Revenue Department provides a total of 54 essential services, which includes 20 core revenue services, 20 services from the Inspector General of Registration, and 14 under the Commissioner of Land Records. Through the GPR initiative, the state government launched a massive overhaul to eliminate bureaucratic delays. During the first phase of this campaign, application formats were heavily streamlined, the mountain of unnecessary paperwork required from citizens was drastically reduced, and the multiple layers of official approvals a file had to pass through were cut down.

As a direct result of these administrative reforms, ordinary citizens can now obtain crucial documents in record time. The fast-tracked services include income certificates, age, nationality, and domicile certificates, non-creamy layer certificates, senior citizen certificates, and temporary residence certificates. Additionally, critical documentation for rural populations, such as certified copies of land records and certificates for small farmers or landless laborers, has also been simplified.

The successful rollout of this model was driven by a dedicated study group formed under the guidance of Revenue Minister Bawankule. This group brought together the Chief Minister’s Office, top ministry officials, and ground-level revenue officers to ensure the reforms worked practically on the field. Looking ahead, Minister Bawankule expressed confidence that Phase-2 of the project will be fully completed and implemented by August 14, 2026, which will simplify and streamline all the remaining public services under the department's jurisdiction.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/