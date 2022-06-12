e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra reports nearly 3000 fresh COVID cases, active cases tally crosses 16k mark

1432 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,46,337

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 06:09 PM IST
Photo: BL Soni

Maharashtra on Sunday, June 12, recorded 2946 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 16,370. Besides, two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,47,870.

1432 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,46,337. The recovery rate in the state is 97.92%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.86 %.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2650 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 179 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 15 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 5 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 8 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 8 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 53 fresh cases.

