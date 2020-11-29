Maharashtra reports less than 6,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Mumbai city on Saturday reported 1,063 new COVID-19 cases, which dragged its overall case count to 2,81,881, while the city's death toll rose to 10,847 with 17 succumbed to the pandemic in the past 24 hours.

The active case count of the city as on Saturday stands at 12,953, stated the daily bulletin of BMC's public health department.

As per the ward wise data shared by the BMC, R Central ward (which covers Borivali and parts of Charkop) is nearing the 20,000 cumulative cases mark very soon. The R central wad remains the worst affected ward in the city with 19,415 cumulative cases and 556 deaths. The ward as on Saturday has 1178 active cases -- highest across the city. However, K East ward (Andheri, Vileparle, Jogeshwari) tops the list of deaths due to covid19 with 772 fatalities.

Meanwhile, overall Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 18,14,515 on Saturday with the state reporting 5,965 new cases. The state reported 75 fatalities on Saturday, taking the overall COVID-19 death toll to 46,986.

A total of 3,937 patients were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, following which a total number of recovered people rose to 16,76,564. There are total 89,905 active patients across the state as on November 28.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns together reported 2,168 new cases, the total case count in the region jumped to 6,29,522. A total of 18,470 people have died so far in MMR, the state health department bulletin stated.

According to the state health department bulletin, as many as 2,072 COVID-19 patients from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 117 who died due to the disease.

As on November 28, the cumulative tally of cases in the Pune stood at 4,53,634 while the death toll jumped to 10,733. Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,43,680, and the death toll at 4,526. Kolhapur division has reported 1,13,238 cases and 3,870 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 67,645 and death count at 1,696. Latur division has reported 74,784 cases until now and 2,259 fatalities. Akola division has reported 57,894 cases while 1,398 people have succumbed to the disease in the region and Nagpur division has reported 1,72,046 infections and 3,917 fatalities, the official informed.