Maharashtra reports 3,994 COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths in past 24 hrs

Maharashtra continues to report less than 5,000 cases for the 14th consecutive day on Friday with the state reporting 3,994 new infections and 75 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The number of positive cases has gone up to 18,88,767 and the death toll stands at 48,574 so far.

The state’s active caseload stands at 60,325, which is 3.19 per cent of the total infections.

“Of the 75 deaths reported on Friday, 41 occurred in the last 48 hours and 17 in the last week. Rest of the 17 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of the 17 deaths, 9 occurred in Thane, 2 in one each death in Yavatmal, Amravati, Aurangabad, Jalgaon, Nagpur, Satara and Solapur,” said a health official.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 642 new positive cases and 9 COVID-19 deaths, increasing its tally of positive cases to 2,85,632 and 10,970 fatalities till now. However, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in the city has increased to 350 days, while weekly growth rate has reduced to 0.21 per cent.

“In the reconciliation process of death cases due to de-duplication and internal shift of death cases within districts and corporations as per their residential address, there is change in progressive death figures of some districts and corporations. But there is no change in the state's cumulative death figure,” said Dr Pradip Awate, state surveillance officer.

Data of the past two months, released by the state health department revealed that there is an improvement in the average daily cases in the state. For the first 17 days of this month, the average daily cases that Maharashtra has recorded stood at 4,313. During the corresponding period in November, the state had reported 4,377 cases, while in October the figure was 11,942.

Health officials are wary that the downward trend of cases may change and the state could witness a second wave in January. Authorities have been urging people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to avoid a surge in cases.

“We are hoping for further improvement in the situation in the coming days. But because of the winter season, we are concerned about a surge in January. We will have to be careful so that daily cases do not rise,” said a senior health official.