Maharashtra reports 2,771 new COVID cases, 56 die in 24 hrs

Maharashtra on Friday reported 2,771 new infections and 56 COVID-19 fatalities, pushing its number of positive cases to 20,21,184 and 51,000 deaths so far.

The number of COVID-19 recovered patients has increased to 19,25,800 and as many as 2,613 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The state’s recovery rate has touched 95.28 per cent.

Mumbai reported 494 new cases and eight COVID-19 deaths on Friday, increasing the total count to 3,08,057, with 11,334 fatalities till now. The weekly growth rate of cases has dropped to 0.12 per cent, while doubling rate has increased to 557 days.

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said the cases in the city are under control due to which the doubling rate has also increased to 557 from 365 which was until January 1.

“We are getting all positive signs of cases being controlled as most of them are following COVID norms properly except few of them. Moreover people are now also coming forward for taking covid-19 vaccines compared to what it was on day 1,” he said.

“Even though we are in a better situation than what we were in May and September, strict mask- ing and social distancing needs to be continued. Whatever we could achieve so far is because of the relentless efforts of our civic staff. We now want to focus on vaccination and ensure that we scale up our vaccine centres for a smooth implementation,” Kakani added.