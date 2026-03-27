Maharashtra Regularises Pre-2011 Illegal Homes, Offering Relief To Lakhs Of Families

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule |

Mumbai: The state government has announced the regularisation of illegal residential structures built on government land before January 1, 2011. The move is expected to benefit lakhs of families across Maharashtra who have been residing in such dwellings for years without legal ownership. This policy decision has aimed to address housing challenges of the urban and rural poor in the state.

The decision, formalised through a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Revenue Department, will be implemented across the state, excluding Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban. Officials said the exclusion is due to the complex land and regulatory framework in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The initiative is aligned with the government’s broader objectives under the ‘Housing for All’ policy and the long-term ‘Viksit Maharashtra 2047’ vision, which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable development by reaching the most marginalised sections of society. The policy is expected to provide long-awaited relief and stability to economically weaker sections struggling with insecure housing.

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Under the scheme, residential encroachments up to 500 square feet will be regularised completely free of cost. For houses measuring between 500 sq ft and 1,500 sq ft, beneficiaries will be required to pay 10 per cent of the prevailing market value as an occupancy charge. Any encroachment exceeding 1,500 sq ft will not be eligible for regularisation and will be subject to demolition. The land title will be granted jointly in the name of husband and wife under the ‘Occupant Class-2’ category.

The policy clearly states that encroachments on ecologically sensitive or publicly critical lands—such as riverbeds, drainage channels, forests, grazing lands, public roads, crematoriums, playgrounds, and plots reserved for schools and hospitals—will not be regularised under any circumstances. Families residing in such areas will be provided alternative housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Strict provisions have also been introduced to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries avail of the scheme. Encroachments by non-citizens of the country will not be regularised, and officials have been directed to file police complaints in such cases. While commercial activities are generally excluded from the policy, certain essential services such as grocery shops, medical stores, flour mills, or small clinics operating within residential premises may be considered for regularisation under exceptional conditions.

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To streamline implementation, the government has constituted special committees at multiple levels, including district collectors, sub-divisional officers, and tehsildars, thereby removing the need for multiple approvals. At the district level, a 17-member committee chaired by the guardian minister will oversee the process, while constituency-level committees will be headed by MLAs.

Applicants will be required to furnish proof of residence prior to January 1, 2011—such as voter lists, electricity bills, or property tax receipts—along with mandatory proof of residence over the past year. The application should be made before 31st of December 2026.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the government is committed to ensuring that no deserving family is left without shelter. He added that the scheme would bring stability to lakhs of households and that its progress would be reviewed every three months to ensure effective implementation.

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