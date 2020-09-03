Maharashtra records the highest number of suicides

According to a report published by the NCRB for 2019, Maharashtra reported the majority number of suicides with 18,916 cases, accounting for 13.6 percent suicides of the entire country, followed by Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Meanwhile, Mumbai stood fourth in the list of suicides in the city with 1,229 cases after Chennai, Delhi and Bengaluru, stated the report.

Maharashtra saw a rise of at least 5.6 percent in the number of suicides committed in 2019, as compared to its preceding year with 17,972 incidents. According to the report, the most number of suicides committed in Maharashtra were due to family problems with 6,334 incidents, illness with 3,507 incidents and bankruptcy or indebtedness with 1,526 deaths, of which 1,468 were males. The reason for suicide was followed by marital issues at 905 of which 475 were due to non settlement of marriages in 2019 in the state.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, 1,229 people committed suicide, a little higher than the figures recorded in the preceding year with 1,174 incidents. The figures of 2019 accounted to a total of five percent of the total suicide incidents in the country. While 349 people in the city committed suicide due to family pressure, 156 took the drastic step due to illness, of which 43 did so as they were patients of AIDS. Meanwhile, 26 people ended their life due to marital problems.

A city based psychiatrist said that suicide is not the option and one should always look at the brighter side. "It is not just the person's battle with himself but with all the factors that compels him/her, which is why it is very necessary for everyone to keep an open mind about everything and accept, giving an ear and keeping eyes wide open to spot any disturbing soul," said the expert.