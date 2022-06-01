 
Maharashtra records sharp spike in COVID-19 cases: 1,081 new infections, active cases jump to 4,032

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra records sharp spike in COVID-19 cases: 1,081 new infections, active cases jump to 4,032 | File Image

Maharashtra on Wednesday, June 1 recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 4,032. Besides, 0 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day.

524 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,36,275. The recovery rate in the state is 98.07%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,09,51,360 laboratory samples 78,88,167 have been tested positive (09.74%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 962 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 7 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 88 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 4 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1 fresh case.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 2 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 15 fresh cases.

