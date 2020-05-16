Maharashtra records over 1,600 cases in 24 hours; total coronavirus case tally crosses 30,000

The novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown has wreaked havoc in the lives of people. As per data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of Saturday evening, India has recorded 85,900 cases, of which 53035 remain active. 30152 people have been 'cured' and discharged, while 2752 people have passed away.
Maharashtra remains the worst hit state, with cases crossing the 30,000 mark on Saturday. According to an update shared by the Maharashtra Health Department, the state recorded 1606 new cases in the last 24 hours, and 67 deaths were reported.
The total number of cases recorded in the state so far is 30,706, of which 22,476 remain active. In total, 1,135 people have passed away in the state.
Within the state, Mumbai has the highest number of positive cases.
According to the 6 pm bulletin update from the Public Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, 884 cases were recorded on Saturday, along with 41 deaths.
The city has so far recorded 18,396 positive cases and 696 fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
As reported by FPJ earlier, in light of the current situation, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government has chosen to extend the lockdown till May 31. The decision was taken at a meeting where Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai and Ashok Chavan were present, The Free Press Journal's Sanjay Jog had reported.
As a senior minister told FPJ, it was an "unanimous view".
"Special focus will be given on strict implementation of lockdown norms in red zone and containment areas while further relaxations will be given in orange and green zones in the state. The objective is to get the economy rolling," the official said.
