Maharashtra records over 1,600 cases in 24 hours; total coronavirus case tally crosses 30,000

The novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown has wreaked havoc in the lives of people. As per data given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of Saturday evening, India has recorded 85,900 cases, of which 53035 remain active. 30152 people have been 'cured' and discharged, while 2752 people have passed away.

Maharashtra remains the worst hit state, with cases crossing the 30,000 mark on Saturday. According to an update shared by the Maharashtra Health Department, the state recorded 1606 new cases in the last 24 hours, and 67 deaths were reported.

The total number of cases recorded in the state so far is 30,706, of which 22,476 remain active. In total, 1,135 people have passed away in the state.