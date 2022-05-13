Maharashtra records 263 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 240 recoveries on May 13; active cases jump to 1,455

Maharashtra on Friday, May 13 recorded 221 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,455. Besides, 2 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,853.

240 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,31,029. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,05,09,470 laboratory samples 78,80,337 have been tested positive (09.79%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 199 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 7 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 48 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1 new case.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1 fresh case.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1 fresh case.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 0 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 6 fresh cases.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 06:58 PM IST