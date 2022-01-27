Maharashtra records 25,425 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths, 36,708 recoveries; 72 new Omicron cases

Maharashtra on Thursday, January 27, recorded 25,425 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,87,397. Besides, 42 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,358.

36,708 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 71,97,001. The recovery rate in the state is 94.32%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.86%.

Currently, 15,31,108 people are in home quarantine and 3,259 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 3515 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4083 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 9232 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1302 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1231 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1138 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1162 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 3762 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 72 cases of the Omicron variant were reported today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 2,930. Out of these, 1592 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:39 PM IST