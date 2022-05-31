Maharashtra receives GST compensation of Rs 14,145 crore, Centre still owes Rs 12,355 crore

Representative Image | PTI

Days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reminded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of delays in clearing GST compensation for Maharashtra, the Centre on Tuesday cleared compensation of Rs 14,145 crore.

A senior Finance Department official told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The Centre still has to clear Rs 12,355 crore towards GST compensation. However, with today’s move, the state government would be able to partially meet the liquidity crunch and spend money on a slew of works proposed in the annual budget for 2022-23.’’

On the other hand, the Finance Ministry said ‘’ The Government of India has released the entire amount of GST compensation payable to States up to May 31, 2022, by releasing an amount of Rs.86,912 crores. This decision was taken to assist the States in managing their resources and ensuring that their programmes, especially the expenditure on capital, is carried out successfully during the financial year. This decision has been taken despite the fact that only about Rs.25,000 crore is available in the GST Compensation Fund. The balance is being released by the Centre from its own resources pending collection of Cess.’’

Thackeray after the PM at the video conference on April 27 had accused the Maharashtra government of pushing up petrol and diesel prices had said, ‘’Maharashtra collects the highest GST of 15% in the country. Combining both direct taxes and GST, Maharashtra is the number one state in the country. Despite this, the Centre has yet to clear Rs 26,500 crore to the state towards GST compensation.’’

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to clear GST compensation so that the money can be spent on a slew of development projects. He had also appealed to protect the states’ revenue as per the present arrangement at 14% increment every year saying that it was necessary as the Centre has not extended the revenue protection to states beyond June 30, 2022.