Maharashtra ranks fourth in India with 241 active COVID-19 patients per million

Even though the daily COVID-19 cases are below 5,000 since the last three days, the weekly positivity rate in 21 districts still continues to be higher than the weekly state average of 3.99% as on February 15. The Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said there are 30,547 active COVID-19 patients while Maharashtra ranks fourth with 241 active COVID-19 patients per million at the all India level.

As on February 15, 15,27,69,985 COVID-19 doses were administered comprising 8,69,92,023 first dose, 6,44,13,831 second dose and 13,64,131 precautionary doses. However, the daily vaccination is below 5 lakh doses.

The districts with more than 15% positivity rate included Amravati (17.76%), Gadchiroli (15.80%) and Buldhana (15.01%) while Nandurbar has 9.80% and Washim 8.69%.

The state between February 9 and 15 have reported 31,503 new COVID 19 patients of which 16,987 were found in Pune, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Mumbai and Buldhana and the remaining 14,516 in rest of the districts.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to the Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty said as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity.

Maharashtra Government on December 24, 2021, had imposed additional curbs in the wake of rising COVID 19 and Omicron variant cases in the state.

Bhushan said while effectively managing the public health challenge of COVID-19, it is equally important that movement of people and economic activities should not be hampered by additional restrictions imposed at state level points of entries.

Further, Bhushan said, ‘’The state must also continue monitoring the trajectory of cases and spread of infection on a daily basis. The state may also follow broad five fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.’’

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 06:32 PM IST