Maharashtra: Ranking 2nd In TB Cases, State Asks GPs To Collect Funds To Curb Disease

Mumbai: As Maharashtra reported the second highest cases (2.1 lakh) of tuberculosis across India in 2023, the state government has now directed all gram panchayats (GPs) to make a budgetary provision ranging from Rs20,000-Rs30,000 to fight the life-threatening ailment. The move aims to give an impetus to the 'PM TB Mukt Panchayat' campaign, which sees 2025 as the elimination year.

As per the government's directions, more than 28,000 GPs will pledge the funds to support early diagnosis and treatment of TB patients. “Our only aim is to strengthen the campaign. Hence, the provision of budget allocation has been included. By March end, we will be evaluating the campaign,” said an official.

Information and awareness programme

Health Services Deputy Director Dr Kailas Baviskar said the funds will be used for the information education and awareness programme of TB. “Patients will be provided travel allowance and nutritional support from these funds. The health workers will be provided financial aid for TB screening tests. Patients and their kin will be given benefits of employment and social welfare schemes,” he said.

On January 30, the directorate of state rural development and Panchayati Raj office wrote to all Zilla Parishads and Gps, directing the effective implementation of the campaign and making budget allocation for the same. Panchayati Raj Director Amit Bhandari said they are working on the developmental plans for the financial year 2024-2025.The directions regarding the budget allocations should be issued to GPs and block development officers, he added.

Health Services Joint Director Dr Sunita Golhait said the authorities are focusing on TB testing to identify hidden cases for early diagnosis. The department has roped in private doctors to notify suspected TB patients. “We are taking all measures to control rising TB cases. Awareness and testing have been increased. We have installed an advanced TB testing facility in tribal belts,” she added.