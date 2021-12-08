Maharashtra: Rajasthan clocks investment commitments of Rs 1,94,800 crore

Days after West Bengal and Gujarat Chief Ministers’ visit to the city inviting investors in their respective states, the Rajasthan industry minister Shakuntala Rawat on Wednesday led the delegation to seek investments in her state. The Rajasthan Government has clocked investment commitments of Rs 1,94,800 crore during today’s investors connect programme in renewable energy, mines, minerals, city gas, pharma and engineering. With 40 proposed projects, the Rajasthan government expects 1,44,000 new job opportunities in private sector that will boost the state’s growth.

Rawat in her speech said that of the Rs 1,94,800 crore, the state has successfully bagged MoUs worth Rs 1,27,459 crore and Letter of Intents (LoIs) worth Rs 67,379 crore investment commitments. “Rajasthan has adequate power supply, water resources, roads and other necessary infrastructure facilities that are connecting the neighbouring states and with closer proximity of the country’s capital. There are variety of minerals here, there is diversity and prosperity in agricultural products and above all there is a government of reformist approach to maintain law and order. These factors attract everyone to invest in the state,” she noted.

Some of the marquee investors included JSW Future Energy which has proposed to invest Rs 40,000 crore to set-up 10,000 MW Renewable Energy project in Jaisalmer district, Vedanta group in exploration expansion worth Rs. 33,350 crore, Greenko Energies in renewable energy storage project worth Rs 30,000 crore, Adani Green Energy Rs 20,000 crore renewable energy project of 4000 MW in Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jalore and Jodhpur; Adani Total Gas Rs 3000 crore project of city gas supply in Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Bundi and Krish Pharma Rs 750 crore in the establishment of a pharma manufacturing unit in Sirohi.

Rawat further added, “The state government has taken a very unique initiative by setting up OSS (One Stop Shop) system. Any investors looking to invest over Rs 10 crore in the state can apply easily and start doing business. Investments above 100 crores are entitled to get the customized incentives package from the state government.”

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 07:29 PM IST