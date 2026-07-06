Maharashtra Rains: CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Zero-Casualty Mission, Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors Amid Heavy Rain | VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis reviewed Maharashtra's rain situation and directed disaster response agencies to remain on 24x7 alert | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai, July 6: Torrential rain continued to lash several parts of Maharashtra on Monday, disrupting normal life, affecting transport services, and prompting the state government to activate emergency response systems across vulnerable districts.

With the weather expected to remain severe over the next 48 to 72 hours, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the administration to remain on round-the-clock alert and appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary.

The adverse weather conditions also impacted the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature. The proceedings of both Houses were adjourned for a day after several legislators and ministers were unable to reach Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and disruptions in transport.

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आज मंत्रालयातील आपत्ती व्यवस्थापन कक्षात जाऊन राज्यातील पावसाच्या स्थितीचा आढावा घेतला. मंत्री गिरीश महाजन, राज्याचे मुख्य सचिव, पोलिस महासंचालक, मुंबई महापालिका आयुक्त व इतर संबंधित विभागांचे वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित होते. विभागीय आयुक्त,… pic.twitter.com/ReHQQFKb1l — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 6, 2026

State Machinery On Alert

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the State Disaster Management Control Room, Fadnavis assessed the evolving rain situation along with Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan and senior officials. Based on forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Chief Minister instructed all departments, district administrations, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to remain on 24x7 alert and ensure immediate rescue and relief operations wherever required.

The Chief Minister said wind speeds of 50 to 70 kmph are likely to affect Mumbai and other coastal districts, while high tides expected during the afternoon could aggravate flooding in low-lying areas. He directed authorities to keep rescue teams and emergency equipment ready for immediate deployment and ensure that citizens receive timely assistance during any emergency.

Fadnavis also instructed officials to coordinate with the National Highways Authority of India to immediately clear debris and restore smooth traffic movement on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway, where heavy rain has created several obstacles.

He further directed authorities to closely monitor landslide-prone locations and maintain rapid response teams along the Mumbai-Goa Highway, where unexpected landslides have been reported in recent days. Stressing the importance of uninterrupted connectivity, the Chief Minister said all possible measures should be taken to prevent prolonged traffic congestion.

Nashik On High Vigil

Expressing concern over the weather forecast for Nashik district, Fadnavis said the formation of a deep low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea could trigger cloudburst-like rainfall in several parts of the district, particularly around Trimbakeshwar. Nearly 300 mm of rainfall has been forecast for the region, prompting authorities to prepare for possible flooding and waterlogging.

The Chief Minister directed the Nashik district administration to ensure that low-lying areas remain protected from flooding and to take all necessary precautions to prevent loss of life.

He also ordered special safety arrangements for tourists visiting Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, directing officials to shift visitors from vulnerable locations if required. Citizens and tourists have been advised to avoid travelling to the Trimbakeshwar region for the next few days until weather conditions improve.

Calling for a "zero casualty" mission over the next 48 hours, Fadnavis instructed all departments to respond swiftly to rescue stranded citizens and ensure seamless coordination among disaster management agencies, police, and local authorities.

Appeal To Citizens

Highlighting the intensity of the rainfall, the Chief Minister said Mumbai has recorded rainfall equivalent to its monthly average within just four days. Strong winds reaching nearly 50 kmph on Sunday resulted in widespread damage, with around 300 trees uprooted in a single day—almost matching the number of tree-fall incidents normally reported during an entire monsoon season. He said coordinated efforts by civic agencies had helped prevent large-scale waterlogging despite the exceptionally heavy rainfall.

The Chief Minister also reviewed reports of landslides along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, where mud and rocks had blocked sections of the road. Officials have been instructed to work on a war footing to clear the debris and restore traffic at the earliest.

In view of the continuing severe weather, Fadnavis appealed to citizens to adopt the work-from-home option wherever possible. He urged private establishments to allow employees to work remotely in the interest of public safety and warned that action could be initiated against organisations that fail to extend this facility despite the prevailing emergency conditions.

According to official rainfall data recorded till 11 a.m. on Monday, Mumbai Suburban district received 151.2 mm of rainfall, while Mumbai City recorded 105 mm. Raigad received the highest rainfall at 236.6 mm, followed by Thane with 158.7 mm and Ratnagiri with 152.3 mm.

The Chief Minister also appealed to citizens to make use of emergency helplines whenever required. The state-level toll-free disaster helpline 1070 and district-level control room number 1077 have been activated, while all district administrations have been instructed to remain fully prepared to respond to emergencies.

Pilgrims Advised Caution

Meanwhile, the rising water level of the Indrayani River has submerged all four bridges leading into Alandi town, making access unsafe. Fadnavis urged Warkaris and devotees travelling towards Alandi to halt at safe locations and avoid entering the town. He advised pilgrims to participate in the Wari from Pune instead of proceeding to Alandi or Dehu until the flood situation improves.

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Appealing for public cooperation, the Chief Minister urged citizens to follow all advisories issued by the administration, police, and disaster management authorities, avoid rumour-mongering, and stay away from flooded riverbanks, ghats, and closed bridges.

He assured that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and that all agencies are working in coordination to minimise damage and ensure the safety of every citizen.

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