Valsad: NH 48 Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway closed due to floods

Extremely heavy rains battered South Gujarat districts leading to floods across the region.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 04:33 PM IST
Maharashtra rains: Ahmedabad-Mumbai NH 48 closed due to floods | PTI

Mumbai: Due to heavy rains in the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat the national highway between Ahmedabad and Mumbai has been closed. The NH 48 has been submerged under water near Valsad in South Gujarat.

Due to severe waterlogging Collector and DM of Navsari on Twitter also appealed to the people to avoid taking these routes.

In the early hours of Thursday, the authorities rescued 45 stranded people in Tapi and Vadodara districts. In Dolvan area of Tapi, fire brigade personnel had rescued 10 people stranded in the village.

More than 30,000 people have been shifted from low-lying areas in the state to safer locations across the flood-affected districts.

IMD issues red alert

The India Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in five districts of Gujarat. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the western state.

The weather department has issued a red alert for these districts- Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Dang, Valsad and Navsari.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed the administration to carry out a survey of the affected districts at the earliest so that people do not have to wait for long for cash and other reliefs to compensate for damages caused due to the rainfall, he said.

