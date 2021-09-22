e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 09:23 AM IST

Maharashtra: Railway cops prevent elderly woman from ending life in Palghar

PTI
Palghar: The Railway Police on Tuesday said they prevented an elderly woman from committing suicide and restored her to family members in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

On September 19, at around 15.35 pm, the police at Vasai railway station spotted the 65-year-old woman walking along rail tracks on the Naigaon creek, said a release.

Police personnel along with RPF jawans rushed to the spot and brought the woman to the station master's office, it said.

When enquired, the senior citizen, a resident of Naigaon, said due to domestic quarrel, she had come to end her life on railway tracks, the release said.

The police consoled her and handed her to family members, it added.

