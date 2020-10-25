Maharashtra Public Service Commission selected candidates will be given justice, Uday Samant, state higher and technical education minister

Around 420 students who have cleared and have been recommended by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) for government posts under 17 different cadres, but have not received appointments from the Maharashtra state government since June, due to the pending matter of Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category or Maratha quota in the Supreme Court (SC) will be given justice, said Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra.

Samant said, “The SEBC matter will be heard in court on October 27. The state will soon take a decision regarding Maratha reservation in terms of job appointments of these candidates to avoid any career loss. The job appointments of 420 candidates should not be affected due to a few who have been selected under the SEBC category or Maratha reservation quota. I am personally checking this matter so that these students are provided relief on priority.”

Out of the 420 candidates, around 55 have been selected under SEBC category by MPSC. But following the direction of the SC on September 9, 2020, of an interim stay on reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for candidates belonging to the SEBC category in Maharashtra, the state government has not provided them appointments. Following which, reservation in government jobs and admissions across Maharashtra on the 12 per cent quota, doled out by the state after terming the Marathas a Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) are on hold.