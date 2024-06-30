Maharashtra: Protest And Policy Clash As Dombivli's Pendharkar College Seeks Unaided Status | Facebook

Mumbai: Following an unusual request from the management of a private aided college in Dombivli to be converted into an unaided institute, the state will likely appoint an administrator to run the college.

KV Pendharkar College, a popular institute in the city, raised eyebrows after it revealed its intention to shut down aided sections of its degree as well as junior college. As the new academic year began, the college management also instructed its aided staff to stop teaching and confine themselves to a room on campus. The college's actions drew intense opposition from the college's teachers and alumni, who went on a hunger strike to protest against the management.

Following a visit to the institute on Saturday, Vijay Narkhede, joint director of higher education (Raigad region), has sent a proposal to bring the degree college under the control of an administrator. “There is no provision in the law to change an aided college to an unaided one,” he said.

Back in February, the deputy director of education (Mumbai region) had already turned down the proposal to stop the government grant-in-aid for the junior college section (classes 11 and 12), noting that the state doesn't have any policy for converting an aided institute to an unaided one.

While Prabhakar Desai, President of Dombivli Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, which manages the college, was unavailable for a response, teachers have welcomed the government's decision. “Fed up by the authoritarian behaviour of Pendharkar College, the teachers had started the agitation. Around 50 teachers met the joint director and made their submission and later began the hunger strike,” Maharashtra's Union of Secular Teachers, which has been leading the protest, said in a statement.

Sonu Survase, who is leading an alumni group 'Save Pendharkar Mohim', said that in addition to the college, the government should also take over the college's management. “There have been many irregularities in the management body over the years. No audit has been conducted of the society's accounts for the past several years. The change in office-bearers wasn't informed to the charity commissioner,” he said.

The issue assumed political significance, with the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Dnyaneshwar Mhatre seeking a response from the government during the ongoing session of the state legislature.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) met with the University of Mumbai (MU) vice chancellor and director of higher education, seeking action against the college functionaries. “By restricting the teachers, college management is creating obstacles in the government work as the teachers are paid by the state. The joint director should have straightaway denied the permission to convert the college into unaided one, instead of waiting for the government's directive,” said Santosh Gangurde, chief state organiser, MNVS.