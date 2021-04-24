Maharashtra power distributor Mahavitaran urges consumers to send meter reading online

Mumbai: Mahavitaran, the power distributor owned by the Maharashtra government, has appealed to its consumers to send meter reading online. It has stated, many housing societies have been sealed and areas have been declared as containment zones. Moreover, statewide lockdown has been imposed, In such circumstances, noting down the meter reading of individual customers won't be possible. Therefore it has urged consumers to send their meter reading on website/ mobile application.

Mahavitaran spokesperson informed that consumers will get four days every month to send meter reading online for billing purpose through an official press release. It explained, "After the Centralised Billing System initiated, the Low tension (LT) consumers can send their meter reading on a specific day of a month dated between 1st and 25th. The date fixed for meter reading is mentioned on the electricity bills of consumers and the meter number is also mentioned. As a reminder, a day prior to the fixed date, an SMS will be sent on their registered numbers alerting consumers to send meter reading. After receiving the SMS consumers will get four days' time."

The Mahavitaran spokesperson in an official release stated, there are many benefits to the LT consumers who send meter reading online. The process takes only 2-3 minutes in a month. Also, by sending metre reading online, consumers can keep a regular check on their power consumption. They can also confirm that whether the bill is according to the meter reading they have sent.

How to send readings

On Mahavitaran mobile app, consumers can click on the 'submit meter reading' button and if they have more than one consumer number, they should select the meter number for which they want to submit the reading. Thereafter, the meter number has tobe enteree. The consumer should click the photo of meter reading only when the screen shows the date-time of reading and the meter reading and kWh (excluding kW or KVA). After that, the consumer has to manually enter the meter reading as per the photo and submit it. The consumer can directly submit their meter reading by login into the Mahavitaran mobile app. OTP is needed if they have a login as a guest.Those sending reading through www.mahadiscom.in it is mandatory to enter the consumer number, registration and login details.