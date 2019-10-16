Maharashtra: Poll code notice to WhatsApp groups

NANDED: Election authorities in Maharashtra have issued notices to administrators of 12 WhatsApp groups for alleged violation of the model code of conduct, an official said on Tuesday.
The notices were served following complaints received by the Nanded district administration of poll campaigning-related posts being circulated on these WhatsApp groups ahead the next week's state Assembly elections, he said.
