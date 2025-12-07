Maharashtra Politics: MVA Boycotts Government’s Winter Session Tea Party Over LoP Denial, Agrarian Crisis |

Nagpur: The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday boycotted the customary tea party hosted on the eve of the Maharashtra legislature’s winter session. The alliance, upset over the government’s refusal to appoint a Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in both Houses, cited unending farm suicides, rising crimes against women and minor girls, the failure to waive farm loans, unemployment, and rampant corruption as additional reasons for staying away from the event.

Boycott of a Long-Standing Tradition

As per tradition, the government invites opposition leaders to a session-eve tea party to discuss issues and explore possible solutions. However, the Opposition has been rejecting the invitation for several years during the winter session, turning the boycott into an unofficial tradition. This year was no different.

Opposition Leaders Assert Democratic Norms Violated

“We received the invitation. But today we have decided to boycott the tea party,” said Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena’s Bhaskar Jadhav. They pointed out that this is the first time in state legislative history that both Houses would function without a Leader of the Opposition appointed by the presiding officers.

“A government which has scant respect for the Constitution and democratic norms does not deserve the cordiality of our company,” said Wadettiwar.

Agrarian Distress, Women’s Safety Also Cited

Wadettiwar added that with 6 to 7 farmers committing suicide daily due to the agrarian crisis and the government’s refusal to honour its loan waiver promises, the Opposition could not be seen sharing tea with an “insensitive government.” He also flagged the rising insecurity among women and girls and alleged that government land was being illegally handed over to private entities.

“We denied them the pleasure of a photo session with us, as it would lend credibility to their undemocratic acts,” Jadhav added.

Opposition Says Invitations Sent Unconstitutionally

Wadettiwar further alleged that the government attempted to undermine established norms by sending invitations to individual opposition MLAs instead of officially inviting Opposition parties. “This is totally unconstitutional and an act of suppressing legislative norms,” he said.

He recalled that in 1985, when the BJP had only 16 MLAs, the Congress-led government had nonetheless recognised the BJP as the Opposition and granted its leader the LoP status. “Today, the ruling BJP-led alliance has refused to recognise anyone as Leader of the Opposition in either House,” he said.

MVA Vows to Fight Government’s ‘Dictatorial Tendencies’

Despite the Mahayuti government enjoying a strong majority, the Opposition leaders said they would not surrender meekly. “We will raise our voices and save the state from the government’s dictatorial tendencies,” Wadettiwar stated.

