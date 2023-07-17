Maharashtra Politics: First Pull The Rug, Then Touch Feet

Sharad Pawar/Ajit Pawar | PTI

Blood is thicker than politics. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and some rebel ministers from his camp descended unannounced at NCP president Sharad Pawar’s residence on Sunday, ostensibly to seek the blessings of the patriarch. Making it out to be an impromptu visit, senior leader Praful Patel said, "We have all come to take blessings from our God Sharad Pawar. We got to know that Pawar saheb was here. So we took the opportunity and came here to take his blessings."

'New' NCP ministers meet Pawar

Patel said the NCP chief listened to them quietly but didn't give any reaction. This unscheduled meeting was the first one after Ajit crossed the Rubicon and rebelled against his uncle and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government on July 2. Besides Ajit, newly sworn-in ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare, and Dilip Walse Patil met Pawar senior at the Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

Sources from the Sharad Pawar camp said NCP state president Jayant Patil and chief whip Jitendra Awhad also reached the Chavan Centre. The most curious request to the senior Pawar emanated from Praful Patel that he should keep the NCP flock together. This in turn led to a strong buzz about new evolving political equations and the entire Pawar contingent joining the government.

Praful Patel speaks

"We sought his blessings and told him that if he decides, the NCP can still remain united," Praful said. "We urged him to ponder over the issue and guide us in the days to come," Patel added. State NCP chief Jayant Patil, who left the opposition leader's meeting at Vidhan Bhavan halfway and rushed to YB Chavan Centre after hearing about Praful Patel and other leaders meeting Pawar, later told media that the octogenarian leader didn’t budge and is firm on his stand. "They came and pressed for his support. But, he didn't react," Patil said.

Speculations galore

On the speculation that the entire NCP might be joining the government, Patil said, "It was Pawar saheb who had decided against supporting the government and the party is firm on its decision." He also said that still around 19 MLAs are with Pawar Sr. Reacting to the development, DCM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, "I don't feel anything odd in them meeting as Pawar had been their leader and mentor for a long time."

He also said he is clueless whether any new political equations would emanate from this meeting. Notably, Ajit Pawar on Friday visited Silver Oak, the residence of the NCP founder, to meet the latter's wife Pratibha Pawar after she underwent surgery at a hospital here.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)