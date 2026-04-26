Maharashtra Politics: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde Rebuke MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Over Remarks On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Book

CM Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Eknath Shinde pull up MLA Sanjay Gaikwad over controversial remarks on Shivaji Maharaj book | File Photo

Mumbai, April 25: After being pulled up for using abusive language against a publisher over a book on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad expressed regret.

CM calls remarks unacceptable

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly rebuked Gaikwad, calling his language “unacceptable”, and said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would reprimand him.

MLA expresses regret

Expressing regret over his objectionable remarks, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLA from Buldana stated on Friday, “I had raised the issue in the state Assembly that all institutions named after the Maratha emperor should be referred to as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I have no objection to the book, but whoever has published it must address him respectfully.” Gaikwad also claimed that the viral audio clip had been “edited and distorted”.

Fadnavis and Shinde respond

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Fadnavis said, “Respect for the Maratha king is universal,” noting that Shinde would counsel the MLA appropriately.

Shinde confirmed that he had spoken to Gaikwad and advised him. “He has also expressed his apologies,” Shinde said.

Also Watch:

Read Also Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Threatens Publisher Over Decades-Old Book On Shivaji Maharaj

Row over controversial remarks

The controversy erupted after Gaikwad allegedly threatened to “chop off the tongue” of a publisher over the book 'Shivaji Kon Hota', written by late CPI leader Govind Pansare around 40 years ago. The remarks, which surfaced in a viral audio clip, triggered outrage among several sections of society, including the Congress.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/