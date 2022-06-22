Maharashtra political turmoil: Posters put up in support of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Thane, see pics |

As the suspense over the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fate continued, a power struggle erupted between the Shiv Sena and rebels group to wrest control over the party. Amidst the political turmoil, posters in support of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Thane have been put up.

Maharashtra | Posters put up in support of Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde in Thane pic.twitter.com/6kgSemPh0a — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Meanwhile, high voltage political drama intensified in Maharashtra as rebel Shiv Sena leader and state cabinet minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed that he has the support of 46 MLAs, including six to seven Independent MLAs.

"Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them," Shinde told ANI over the phone.

Shinde said that the rebel MLAs are not in talks with the Shiv Sena or CM Uddhav Thackeray.

"As far as the current political situation is concerned, I would say that we are Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or the Chief Minister. We have not decided on the future course of action," added Shinde.

Forty MLAs led by Shinde arrived at a luxury hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam this morning.

The revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The MLAs are now staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in the city. "A total of 40 MLAs are present here. We will carry Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva," said Shinde after arriving in Guwahati.

40 Maharashtra MLAs including 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs have lent their support to Shinde by signing a letter, said sources.

Maharashtra political crisis: Pawar meets CM Thackeray

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion, NCP president Sharad Pawar called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening.

Pawar was accompanied by his daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule and party minister Jitendra Awhad.

Thackeray tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

The NCP leaders held discusions with the chief minister at 'Varsha', his official residence in south Mumbai. However, what transpired at the meeting could not be known.

The meeting took place after Thackeray's live webcast, in which he offered to quit as Maharashtra chief minister and extended an olive branch to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, saying he will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Kamal Nath also spoke to Thackeray over phone.

The rebellion by Shinde, who has claimed the support of 46 MLAs, has pushed the two-and-a-half-year old Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) governemnt to the brink. The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, Shinde and other rebel MLAs were flown to Guwahati in Assam from Surat, where they were camping since early Tuesday

