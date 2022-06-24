Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray accuses BJP of fueling Eknath Shinde's coup

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Had earlier told Eknath Shinde that BJP will use and throw him so be careful while taking any political move

The original Shiv Sena is with me, will not stop anyone who wants to chart new path

Urges cadre not to be perturbed by rebellion but start a fresh to rebuild party organisation

Mumbai: Amid ongoing political crisis after Eknath Shinde-led rebellion, there was a loud roar from the tiger. The Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday took an aggressive posture and dared rebel legislators to drop the Thackeray’s name and Shiv Sena tag and survive in politics. At the same time, he also challenged the rebels to remain in politics without using his photo. Day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar claimed BJP’s hand in the Team Shinde’s rebellion, Thackeray also claimed it was BJP’s ploy to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

In an online address to the party cadre, Thackeray, who has left Varsha and shifted to Matoshree while recovering from COVID-19, said that he had earlier told Eknath Shinde that BJP will use and throw him so be careful while taking any major political move.

Challenging the BJP, he said, "Take as many MLAs as you want. But Shiv Sena will not be finished as long as the roots rooted by Balasaheb are strong. The ones that left were never mine. The original Shiv Sena is with me. I can't fulfill the dreams of those who rose to various positions in the party. Let them go,”said Thackeray. He urged the Shiv Sainiks not to be perturbed by the coup but start a fresh to rebuild the Shiv Sena.

‘’I was under pressure from some MLAs to go with the BJP. How can I agree for the same when accusations were made against my family and Matoshree. I will not sit with those who made dirty allegations. I am cool but not impotent nor I am weak,’’ he claimed.

He further said he has no greed but has not left his resolve to fight and weather the present crisis. Thackeray in a reply to Team Shinde’s allegation of neglect towards them and not giving enough time said Shinde was given two key ministries including urban development and public works (MSRDC) while his son Shrikant Shinde has been party’s MP from Kalyan Lok Sabha seat.

Thackeray also targeted former minister Sanjay Rathod, who has switched loyalty to Team Shinde, saying that despite allegations by a TV star he was protected when he was forest minister. However, he attacked Rathod, who was claiming to be strong loyal Shiv Sainik, for joining the rebel camp. Thackeray, who has already offered to step down as CM and the party president, claimed that rebel camp’s move not to accept his chief ministership was crude ambition. Thackeray asked the Shiv Sena cadre to start a fresh for rebuilding the party organisation.

Thackeray strongly refuted Team Shinde’s allegations with regard to non-allocation of adequate funds to them and clarified that he had provided adequate funds. ‘’Shiv Sena had witnessed rebellion in the past and thereafter the party came to power when I gave them key posts,’’ he noted.

Thackeray said that Shiv Sena has faced defeats many times, but it doesn't matter. ‘’Winning, losing depend on how you take it. After losing, the people support to win. Loyalty that matters the most, those who will sink with me is a loyal army,’’ he added.

Thackeray reiterated that the rebels should come and discuss their issues. ‘’I will not stop anyone from crafting their path if they see future there. If you think, I will step down as the Shiv Sena president,’’ he noted.

‘’If you think I am incapable of running the party organisation, remove my photo and forget that I am Balasaheb's son. You are able to take Shiv Sena forward. For Balasaheb, Shiv Sena is a dearer child than me, ”he said.