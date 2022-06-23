e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sainiks reaffirm allegiance to CM Uddhav Thackeray on social media

Given the possibility of splinter in the Sena, many supporters emotionally poured out on social media, requesting the party activists to stay together.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: ANI

As the Shiv Sena is on tenterhooks following urban development minister Eknath Shinde and his supporters’ rebel, several Shiv Sainiks expressed solidarity with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media.

“'I will not leave the saffron flag even if I am the only one remaining in the party,” read a post uploaded by one of the Shiv Sainiks along with the photograph of late Bal Thackeray.

Also, an old video of the Sena founder is being circulated on social media. In the clip, Bal Thackeray, in his usual vigour, can be heard saying, “beat MLAs if they cheats Shiv Sena and join other parties.” Similarly, another post read that Shiv Sena isn’t standing on the support of MLAs and MPs, it is standing on the support of common Shiv Sainiks.

The messages like “I am with Shiv Sena and will remain with Shiv Sena,” were going viral across social media. Sena Corporator and former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar tweeted a photo of the party's bow and arrow symbol with the caption ‘Nishtha’ meaning loyalty

Read Also
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde rebels; check out possible scenarios of...
article-image

