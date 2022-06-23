e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 3 more Sena MLAs join Shinde in Assam; CM Thackeray to hold meeting at 11.30

In a major blow to the MVA government, Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against the administration. Shinde along with other MLAs was staying at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat following the cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls and took flight earlier today to reach Guwahati.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 09:51 AM IST
Maharashtra political crisis: Latest Updates | File
23 June 2022 09:51 AM IST

CM Uddhav Thackeray calls for a meeting at 'Matoshree' at 11.30 am.

23 June 2022 09:51 AM IST

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi takes a dig at BJP; says 'BJP has gone blind for power'.

23 June 2022 09:51 AM IST

Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who accompanied Eknath Shinde in Surat, has arrived in Mumbai to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray. In Surat, he was shifted to a hospital. The politician returned to Nagpur in the support of the Maharashtra CM.

23 June 2022 09:10 AM IST

Assam: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with other MLAs at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati last night

23 June 2022 09:24 AM IST

3 more Shiv Sena rebel MLAs reach Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra

23 June 2022 07:56 AM IST

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav Thackeray

23 June 2022 07:56 AM IST

After Uddhav Thackeray vacates Varsha, here are possible scenarios of what might happen

