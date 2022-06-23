Maharashtra Political Crisis: 3 more Sena MLAs join Shinde in Assam; CM Thackeray to hold meeting at 11.30

23 June 2022 09:51 AM IST
CM Uddhav Thackeray calls for a meeting at 'Matoshree' at 11.30 am.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi takes a dig at BJP; says 'BJP has gone blind for power'.
Shiv Sena MLA Nitin Deshmukh, who accompanied Eknath Shinde in Surat, has arrived in Mumbai to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray. In Surat, he was shifted to a hospital. The politician returned to Nagpur in the support of the Maharashtra CM.
Assam: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with other MLAs at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati last night
3 more Shiv Sena rebel MLAs reach Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav Thackeray
After Uddhav Thackeray vacates Varsha, here are possible scenarios of what might happen
