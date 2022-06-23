Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP behind Eknath Shinde-led rebellion, says Sharad Pawar | ANI Photo

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who was an architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, on Thursday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde-led rebellion saying that the majority test will happen on the floor of the state assembly. Pawar’s statement came minutes after his nephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said, ‘’So far, no top BJP leader has been seen in the forefront."

NCP chief took a dig at his nephew and said, ‘’Ajit Pawar may have said looking at the situation in the state. Eknath Shinde’s hand is visible here in the state as MLAs disappeared. While Ajit may know what is happening in the state, I know better as to what is happening in Gujarat and Assam,” Pawar added.

‘’Ajit Pawar may have said so because he does not know BJP leaders from outside Maharashtra. I know them. Even Eknath Shinde has said a national party has assured him of all assistance," Pawar said.

As other national parties like BSP, CPM, CPI, Congress and NCP have no role to play in destabilizing the MVA, Shinde was referring only to the BJP, he said.

Pawar said the rebel MLAs will have to come back to Mumbai and face the Assembly adding that BJP leaders "from Gujarat and Assam will not be coming here to guide them."

On the other hand, Shinde said a "national party" has termed their revolt as "historic" and assured to provide all help to them. A video of Shinde addressing the group of rebel Sena legislators at a Guwahati hotel was released by his office here. The video also showed the legislators unanimously authorising Shinde to take further decisions on their behalf as their group leader.

In the video, Shinde is seen saying, "Our worries and happiness are the same. We are united and victory will be ours. There is a national party, a 'mahashakti'...you know they vanquished Pakistan. That party has said that we have taken a historic decision and assured to provide all help.’’

A statement issued by Shinde's office said the decision to authorise him to take decision on their behalf was taken unanimously.