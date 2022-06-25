Maharashtra Political Crisis: After Thane, Section 144 imposed in Mumbai

ANI

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra, Mumbai Police on Saturday imposed Section 144 in the city.

The Thane District Administration has already imposed Sec 144 CrPC in the district and has issued an order banning any kind of political procession till June 30. Thane is the stronghold of rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

Shinde has been camping with many other Maharashtra MLAs in Assam.

"Carrying sticks, or any kind of arms, burning posters, burning effigy are banned," according to the order issued by Thane District Collector and District Magistrate. Shouting slogans or playing songs on speaker are not allowed too."

The Mumbai Police has already issued a high alert and directed all police stations to ensure security at all political offices in the city. It has been directed that officer-level Police personnel shall visit every political office to ensure their safety.

Meanwhile, Shinde today wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the alleged 'malicious' withdrawal of security of family members of the 38 MLAs camping with him in a Guwahati hotel.

Mumbai Police issues Prohibitory Order to ensure Law & Order is not disturbed in the current political situation@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/hjMkA8AKce — Somen Sharma (@s_somen) June 25, 2022

In his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Shinde claimed that the security provided to the MLAs at their residence as well as to their family members as per the protocol has been illegally and unlawfully withdrawn, as an act of revenge.

However, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil refuted Shinde's claim of withdrawal of security.

"Neither the Chief Minister nor the Home Department has ordered the withdrawal of security of any MLA. The allegations being levelled through Twitter are false and completely baseless," said Patil.

Shinde along with 38 party MLAs and nine independent MLAs are campaigning at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in BJP-ruled Assam from June 22.

(With agency inputs)