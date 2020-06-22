Maharashtra Police's +ve cases tally reaches 4,048; death doll at 47

Maharashtra Police reported 88 new COVID-19 cases till Sunday, taking the total number of infected personnel to 4,048. Of these, over 47 policemen succumbed to the virus in the state. Moreover, the number of active cases in the police force now stands at 1,001, comprising 118 officers and 883 personnel, police said in a statement. On Sunday, a Jalna-based police sub-inspector attached to the State Reserve Police Force, who was deployed in the city for patrolling, contracted the virus and succumbed to it on Sunday.

The state police has recorded the most number of COVID-19 positive cases amongst other police forces as well as ranks first in the fatality rate due to the virus. Meanwhile, the police have also registered over 1.33 lakh offences against people for violating the lockdown laws and social distancing norms. Of these, the state police have arrested 27,266 people for violations.

Mumbai Police alone has booked over 16,639 violators and arrested 9,985 people. On Sunday, Raju Rana, attached to unit 3 of Jalna, who had come to the city for COVID-19 duty, succumbed to the virus at Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri.

Till Saturday, Mumbai Police arrested over 1,240 people for not wearing a mask. On Saturday alone, police had booked a total of 214 people, of which 134 were from north Mumbai, where the infection rate of the virus is very high. Recently, the police had proposed to reimpose a total lockdown in areas where the infection rate is high, to which civic officials claimed it is not advisable to do so.