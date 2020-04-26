Maharashtra police so far book around 70k in the state for defying lockdown

In a statewide crackdown on violators for defying the lockdown restriction the state police has so far registered 69,374 offences till Saturday morning. So far, the state police has arrested almost 15,000 people and has seized 47,168 vehicles for violating lockdown guidelines.

During this period, a fine of Rs 2.63 crore have been imposed in the state. The lockdown was imposed in the state on March 22 and since then the police has started to book the violators. According to the figures released by state police on Saturday, during this period, there have been 148 incidences of attacks on the police in state for which 477 people have been arrested.

In last 34 days since the lockdown was imposed in the state, the police has received 77,670 calls regarding COVID19 on their dial 100 helpline number. During this period, 602 people are found violating their quarantine measures and cases of illegal transportation has reached to 1084 in the state.

In Mumbai alone, 122 cases of lockdown violations have been registered in last 24 hours taking the total number of cases registered so far to 5075. Mumbai police has so far booked 9792 people for lockdown violations. All these accused were prosecuted under Section 188 for disobedience of orders, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) Pranaya Ashok.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra cyber cell has registered over 294 cases regarding fake news, rumors and hate speech on social media and arrested 77 people so far. According to the figures released on Saturday, total 122 offences are related to objectionable whatsapp messages while 107 cases are related to Facebook posts. Another 9 cases are related to tiktok videos while 6 cases are related to objectionable twitts, another 47 cases are registered related to other social media platforms.