Maharashtra: PM Modi won hearts of people through his development agenda, Ajit Pawar showers praise

Even when the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners and BJP were engaged in trading corruption charges against each other, the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that ‘’PM won hearts of people through his development agenda. People give an opportunity to those who talk of development. There are few people who are interested in controversies."

When asked about BJP’s announcement to expose the MVA ministers’ alleged involvement in scams, Pawar said, ‘’ You keep asking such questions again and again, but there are very few people who are interested in these controversies, people give an opportunity to those who talk of development, PM Modi also has won the hearts of People through his development agenda when he came in power." ‘’ I only work for development," he added.

Further, Pawar said he as the Pune district guardian minister will attend PM’s Pune visit on March 6 when he will inaugurate Pune metro and other infrastructure projects.

Ajit Pawar’s move to laud PM Modi came days after his uncle and NCP President Sharad Pawar had praised PM’s style of functioning saying once he takes up any task, he makes sure it is completed. Pawar senior said Modi takes a lot of efforts and gives ample time to get things done.

‘’His temperament is such that once he takes up any task in hand, he will make sure that he will not stop till the time the task reaches its conclusion. He has a good hold on administration and that is his strong side,’’ said Pawar.

Further, NCP Chief said if decisions taken by the administration are not in sync with the common man and their aspirations, then one being hardworking is not enough as end results cannot be neglected. ‘’On this aspect, I see lacuna,’’ he noted.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:01 PM IST