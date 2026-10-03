Maharashtra Plans Cab-Like Ambulance Booking Platform With Live Location, ETA And Service Charges | AI

Mumbai: Getting an ambulance in Maharashtra could soon become as simple as booking a cab, with the state Transport Department working on a digital platform that will allow citizens to find and book the nearest available ambulance through an app or website.

Live Location And ETA

The proposed platform is expected to show the ambulance’s live location, estimated time of arrival and service charges, giving patients and their families more information before booking. The system will use details of ambulances registered with various Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), officials said.

The move is being planned with the Transport and Health departments, with hospitals and private ambulance operators also expected to be brought onto the platform. Private operators may be required to register their ambulances on the system, while minimum medical facilities would be prescribed for vehicles listed on the platform.

Focus On Accident ‘Golden Hour’

The proposal assumes significance as ambulance availability and response time can be critical during road accidents. Officials said the system is being planned with the ‘golden hour’ in mind —the first hour after an accident when timely medical intervention can significantly improve a victim’s chances of survival.

At present, people generally depend on emergency helplines or individual private ambulance operators to arrange transport. The proposed platform is aimed at bringing these services onto a single digital interface, allowing users to identify an available ambulance instead of making multiple calls.

The department is also considering ambulances equipped to provide basic medical assistance during transit. A provision for services involving doctors and nurses is also being examined.

While the proposal is still at the planning stage, officials said detailed modalities, including registration, service standards, charges and coordination with hospitals, will be worked out before implementation.

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