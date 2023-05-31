Maharashtra Oral Hygiene Campaign: State appoints 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar ‘Smile Ambassador’

State appoints 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar ‘Smile Ambassador’ | FPJ

The Maharashtra government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sachin Tendulkar appointing the former cricketer as the ‘Smile Ambassador’ for its oral hygiene campaign. The agreement is valid for five years. The campaign is a part of the Indian Dental Association’s push for oral health.

The MoU was signed at a function in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Minister for Medical Education Girish Mahajan.

Deputy CM: Sachin never endorses tobacco products

“While many celebrities are endorsing cancer-causing tobacco products, Sachin never does that. We are thankful to him for being the brand ambassador for our Swachh Mukh Abhiyan (oral hygiene campaign). Our aim is to send the message of oral hygiene to all the people of Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

Tendulkar says important to maintain good health

Tendulkar stressed the importance of maintaining good health. “When I was young I used to play many sports. I realised how a disciplined life is crucial to maintaining good health,” he said.

The Bharat Ratna awardee said he was proud to be part of the campaign and thanked the government for associating him with the drive. “Today is a special day for me... I thought that this initiative is so good that I need to be a part of it and contribute to it,” he added.