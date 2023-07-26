Maharashtra: Opposition Walks Out In Assembly As Pregnant Tribal Woman's Death Sparks Heated Debate

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly witnessed a walkout by opposition members, raising concerns over the unfortunate death of a pregnant tribal woman due to the lack of proper roads and adequate amenities. The opposition demanded an immediate discussion on the issue, while the Speaker directed the government to provide a statement.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the opposition to refrain from politicizing the matter, assuring them that the government takes the issue seriously and will make a statement in the house.

Nana Patole of the Congress expressed his distress, stating that despite the government spending significant funds on road construction, a young tribal woman lost her life in Igatpuri taluka of Nashik district because of the absence of motorable roads. The government, according to Patole, holds responsibility for her tragic demise.

Patole further emphasized that the state government's insensitivity led to this unfortunate incident and considered it a matter of shame. He strongly called for an immediate discussion on the issue.

However, the Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, denied permission for immediate discussion, citing technical issues, and directed the state government to submit a statement on the matter. Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis reiterated the government's seriousness regarding the issue but opposed its politicization. Consequently, the opposition staged a walkout in protest.

Later, Nana Patole addressed the media at Vidhan Bhavan, blaming the government's insensitivity for the woman's death. He criticized the BJP government, accusing it of prioritizing the interests of a select few wealthy individuals while neglecting the welfare of tribals and SC/ST communities. Patole vowed that the people would hold the government accountable for its actions.

Additionally, Patole expressed criticism towards the government's approval of supplementary demands amounting to Rs 41,000 crore in both legislative houses, questioning the source of funding for these demands. He labeled the BJP government as a failure on all fronts, posing a danger to the common people of the state.

