Maharashtra: Opposition targets two more Shinde camp ministers- Sanjay Rathod Rathod & Uday Samant

Food and drug minister Sanjay Rathod (left) and Industry minister Uday Samant (right). |

Nagpur: A day after demanding the dismissal of agriculture minister and Shinde camp leader Abdul Sattar, who hails from , from the cabinet following the high court strictures against him for the regularisation of Gairan land (grazing) land in the name of a private individual, the opposition on Tuesday targeted two more ministers including food and drug minister Sanjay Rathod and industry minister Uday Samant. Incidentally, Rathod and Samant also belong to the Shinde camp. The opposition did not name these two ministers in the legislature but shouted slogans in the Vidhan Bhavan premises against them.

Rathod and Sawant face opposition slogans

The opposition had cornered Rathod for the allocation of Gairan land during his stint as the minister of state for revenue in the BJP-led government. The opposition, without naming Samant, also targeted him over providing the incentives under the mega project policy for the liquor manufacturing project.

Ajit Pawar targets state govt over incentives to liquor project

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar questioned the high power committee and the cabinet sub-committee approved incentives to a liquor manufacturing project by combining the investments in Ahmednagar and Ratnagiri districts. The mega project incentives are provided for projects above Rs 250 crore at one place, but in this case the promoter had combined the investment of Rs 210 crore in Ahmednagar district and Rs 82 crore in Ratnagiri district to avail the incentives under the mega project policy. Pawar claimed that the state has suffered a loss of crores of rupees.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejected Pawar’s charges. Samant also denied opposition's allegations while Rathod preferred not to offer any comment.

Opposition continues its attack

Pawar said that the opposition will continue to raise such issues to keep the government on edge.

Opposition had earlier accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of his alleged involvement in the allotment of NIT land. It was subsequently cancelled following the high court observations. CM had denied any wrongdoing.