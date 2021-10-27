Maharashtra: Now everyone has to wear a mask in office as state government makes use mandatory

Even though the daily new cases are now in the 800-1,500 range in Maharashtra, the state government, in a serious bid to fend off another pandemic wave, has made it mandatory for the use of masks in all government, semi-government, private and industrial establishments and the completion of two doses of vaccination for all employees on a priority basis.

In the government order issued on Tuesday, State Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte said the state had to combat a particularly severe second wave of the pandemic due to the non-compliance and carelessness of citizens in observing Covid norms like physical distancing, using masks and avoiding crowds, especially after the first-wave restrictions were relaxed after a dip in cases in order to push economic activities.

“However, in order to avoid a repetition of the crisis that the state went through, the use of masks has been made mandatory for employees and guests in all government, semi -government, private and industrial establishments across Maharashtra,” said Kunte, who is also the chairman of the State Disaster Management Committee, in the order.

He has reiterated that Covid-appropriate behaviour will have to be followed to avoid another wave and virus infection in the state. Further, Kunte said, the concerned office chief and establishment heads would have to verify that officials and employees from the government, semi-government, private and industrial establishments have been fully vaccinated and must get certificates of both vaccine doses having been received by the personnel.

The Chief Secretary has further said that for those officials and employees whose vaccination is incomplete for various reasons, these establishments should organise a special vaccination session at a vaccination centre nearby or in association with the public health department.

These establishments have been asked to depute one official or the establishment officer to supervise that all officials, employees and guests wear masks and have completed their vaccination.

The official deputed by the office head will be empowered to take action and fine those who found moving without masks within government, semi-government, private and industrial establishment premises.

The deputed official will issue a receipt after the recovery of the fine and will deposit the amount with the drawing and disbursing officer, who will later deposit it under the notified heads.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra has recorded 1,201 new cases and 32 deaths, with a 2.12 per cent fatality rate. There are 66,05,051 progressive cases, while 64,38,395 have been discharged. As on date, there are 22,981 active cases and 1,40,060 deaths.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:25 AM IST