Maharashtra: No stay on purchases of healthcare materials, clarifies CM Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | PTI

Amid threat of monkeypox and swine flu and spread of Omicron variants in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday clarified that the state government has not granted stay on the purchase of medicines, surgical materials, chemicals and various equipment by the departments of medical education and public health. Shinde chose to make the government’s position clear especially when the government has stayed various decisions taken by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and implementation of various projects. These decisions were largely taken after the MVA government faced a crisis following the rebellion staged by Shiv Sena legislators and independents.

Shinde said the purchases by the departments of medical education and public health have been excluded as healthcare is an essential service. This also aims at avoiding inconvenience to the patients.

According to the state government sources, the coronavirus pandemic has increased the pressure on the health system. Moreover, the possibility of spread of communicable diseases and epidemics cannot be ruled out in the wake of heavy rains and floods.

‘’Infrastructural facilities have been created in many places including government medical colleges and hospitals in the state. The stay on purchases will hamper the functioning of these facilities and therefore the procurement and purchases by the medical education and public health departments have been excluded,‘’ said a senior public health department officer.

Shinde’s directive in this regard is important as after the new government came to power on June 30 it has stayed the disbursement of funds and implementation of various projects proposed in the District Annual Plan, Tribal Sub Plan and Special Component Plan from April 1, 2021. The government is reviewing the allocation of funds and their implementation.