Maharashtra: No extension for night curfew in Mumbai and other civic body limits

Even though the coronavirus cases are showing a surge again and the eight passengers landed from the UK were infected by the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Maharashtra Government has not extended the night curfew for another phase in the jurisdiction of 27 municipal corporations including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, the government has urged the citizens to observe self-discipline as the coronavirus pandemic was under control but was not over fully.

The government had imposed night curfew from December 22 to January 5 between 11 pm and 6 am in order to avoid gathering especially during Christmas and New Year celebrations. Assembly of more than five people outside during the specified hours was prohibited.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told Free Press Journal, ‘’The night curfew was imposed up to January 5. The government has not given further extension. It has yielded positive results as the New Year celebrations in Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra passed off peacefully. Citizens have responded positively.’’ He reiterated that the citizens should wear masks, keep social distancing and avoid crowding.

Deshmukh recalled that the government had urged the citizens to keep New Year celebrations simple and low key. However, the police had not put restrictions on Mumbaikars visiting Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu, Gorai on December 31.

As per night curfew curbs, restaurants, pubs and other recreational establishments had to be shut by 11 pm.