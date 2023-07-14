Maharashtra News: Raut Rants About Diplomacy, Dishonesty; Calls Fadnavis, Shinde 'Liars'

FPJ

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Friday lashed out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis over their mention of “kootaneeti” (diplomacy).

“They said their alliance with NCP is diplomacy, then what was our alliance with the NCP and Congress? What was the MVA? If you do it, it’s diplomacy and if we do it, it’s dishonesty!” Raut asked during one of his frequent interactions with the media.

'Shiv Sena-NCP alliance is adharma'

“Fadnavis said that the Shiv Sena going with the NCP was ‘adharma'. He should not make statements in a frustrated mindset. He will have to give answers to the people of Maharashtra as to what was the coming together of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, if he feels that the alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is diplomacy,” Raut said, adding, “We played politics to keep away liars like you.”

Politics of addition

While lashing out at Shinde, he said, “Shinde tried to convince party workers that joining hands with the NCP was politics of ‘addition’. What was then the one with MVA? Is it not that you enjoyed the power in the similar politics of addition?” Raut asked.

CM is a liar

“The CM has proved once again as to how big a liar he is and how they are cheating the people of Maharashtra. Don’t know who has fed them what. Fadnavis lies to people, Shinde lies to people and Ajit Pawar is yet to start speaking. A blatant lie is brewing regarding the politics of Maharashtra. Their dishonesty has hurt Maharashtra the most,” Raut added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)