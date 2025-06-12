 Maharashtra News: Man Killed Over Loan Dispute At Warsi Hotel; Naigaon Police Nab Accused Within 2 Hours
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Man Killed Over Loan Dispute At Warsi Hotel; Naigaon Police Nab Accused Within 2 Hours

Maharashtra News: Man Killed Over Loan Dispute At Warsi Hotel; Naigaon Police Nab Accused Within 2 Hours

The dispute was allegedly over loaned money. During the confrontation, Prajapati was struck on the head with a gas cylinder, leading to his death. A case was registered at Naigaon Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
article-image

Palghar: In a swift and coordinated operation, officers from the Naigaon Police Crime Detection Unit successfully arrested a murder suspect within just two hours of the crime, as he attempted to flee to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on June 8, 2025, at approximately 3:30 pm at Warsi Hotel in Dalvi Nagar, Sagpada, Vasai Taluka. An altercation reportedly broke out between hotel owner Mohammad Hasim, his associate Rais alias Lodhe Shaikh, and Sanjay Nithohar Prajapati (35).

The dispute was allegedly over loaned money. During the confrontation, Prajapati was struck on the head with a gas cylinder, leading to his death. A case was registered at Naigaon Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Recognizing the gravity of the case, senior officers immediately directed the Crime Detection Unit to initiate a parallel investigation. Preliminary inquiries at the crime scene revealed crucial details: one of the suspects had fled barefoot, leaving his slippers behind, and had changed his clothes before escaping in the direction of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Express Highway.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Slides Sharply Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Oil Spike Adds Pressure On Currency
Rupee Slides Sharply Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Oil Spike Adds Pressure On Currency
Iran's Army Chief Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC head Hossein Salami Killed In Israel's Preemptive Strikes 'Operation Rising Lion': Reports
Iran's Army Chief Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC head Hossein Salami Killed In Israel's Preemptive Strikes 'Operation Rising Lion': Reports
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Read Also
'Gay Tha, Touchy Ho Gaya Tha': Abhishek Kumar Recalls Shocking Casting Couch Encounter In Mumbai,...
article-image

Two dedicated police teams were formed under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadam. One team pursued leads through Chinchoti, Sativali, and the Vasai West area. During their search, officers spotted a suspicious man with a handkerchief covering his face, standing near an auto-rickshaw close to Vasai railway station, notably, without footwear.

The team intercepted him, and upon questioning, he identified himself as Rais alias Lodhe Mannu Shaikh (45), a resident of Chinchoti, Naigaon East.

Through skilled interrogation, Rais confessed to the crime and implicated Hasim alias Maulana, who was later apprehended. He was identified as Mohammad Hasim Insanali Shah (30), residing in Raju Chawl, Gauraipada, Vasai East. Both accused confessed that they had murdered Prajapati over a monetary dispute.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Centre Acknowledges Complaint Against CIDCO’s Illegal Landfill At Protected...
article-image

The case is currently being investigated by PI Abhijeet Madke. The operation was conducted under the leadership of Police Commissioner Madhukar Pandey, Additional Commissioner Dattatray Shinde, Deputy Commissioner Pournima Chougule, and Assistant Commissioner Navnath Ghogare.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash

AI171 Pilots From Mumbai Remembered Fondly As Tributes Pour In After Ahmedabad Crash

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Maharashtra; City Set To Experience Heavy...

Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Red And Orange Alert In Maharashtra; City Set To Experience Heavy...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative From Mumbai Among Air India Crew Members...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare's Relative From Mumbai Among Air India Crew Members...

Air India's London-Bound Flight AIC129 Returns To Mumbai: FlightRadar24

Air India's London-Bound Flight AIC129 Returns To Mumbai: FlightRadar24