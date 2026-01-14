Maharashtra News: 'BJP’s Marathi Ideology Is Inclusive And Rooted In Culture,' Says State President Ravindra Chavan

Maharashtra, BJP State President Ravindra Chavan | X - @RaviDadaChavan

Mumbai, jan 14: Stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideology is deeply rooted in Marathi thought and culture, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan said that the party’s understanding of “Marathi” is broad, inclusive and pluralistic, encompassing the Marathi language, culture and identity.

BJP’s concept of Marathi explained

Explaining the party’s approach, Chavan said BJP’s concept of Marathi is not limited or narrow, but similar to the plural form in Marathi grammar — wide-ranging and collective in nature.

“Our Marathi identity is about ‘we, ourselves’, and it aims to spread positivity. Through this approach, we seek the promotion and propagation of Marathi language, literature and culture,” he said.

Attack on opposition over language politics

Launching a sharp attack on the opposition, Chavan warned against indulging in politics over the Marathi language. “This is not a poisonous game. The opposition’s stand on Marathi is filled with negativity and does not reflect commitment to the universal philosophy of ‘Vishwatmake Deva’ propounded by Saint Dnyaneshwar,” he said.

Party and Marathi community inseparable

Chavan asserted that BJP and the Marathi community are not two separate entities. He said the party’s ideological roots lie in institutions founded by Marathi people themselves.

“BJP has, for decades, worked to build the nation and society inspired by the thoughts of great Marathi leaders such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Swatantryaveer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray,” he added.

Focus beyond Maharashtra

Emphasising the party’s commitment beyond the state, Chavan said BJP is dedicated to the progress and upliftment of Marathi-speaking people not only in Maharashtra but across the world.

He appealed to citizens to collectively work towards the state’s development, making life more comfortable for its people and nurturing a patriotic and cultured generation.

Steps taken to promote Marathi

Highlighting BJP’s initiatives for the Marathi language, Chavan pointed out that it was the BJP that granted classical language status to Marathi, and that the globally celebrated Gudi Padwa processions were first conceptualised and initiated by BJP workers. “This itself reflects our plural and inclusive approach towards Marathi,” he said.

