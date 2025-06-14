Maharashtra News: 24-Year-Old Notorious Habitual Offender Arrested For Armed Robbery Despite Externment Order In Vasai

Vasai Crime Branch nabs repeat offender Kalpesh Shinde for armed robbery during externment | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit 2 of Vasai Police has successfully apprehended a notorious repeat offender, Kalpesh alias Kalpaya Kishan Shinde, who brazenly committed an armed robbery while officially externed from the region. The arrest was made on June 13, 2025.

Shinde, 24, a resident of Shiv Bhim Nagar, Waliv, Naikpada, Vasai East, was intercepted by a patrolling team during a routine crime watch near Bhagat School. Investigations revealed that Shinde had been formally externed from the geographical limits of Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai suburban districts for a period of two years, as per externment order issued on March 26, 2024.

Upon questioning, Shinde confessed to committing an armed robbery on November 30, 2024, near Polaso Industries in Sativali, where he and his accomplices allegedly held a man at knifepoint and forcibly snatched his mobile phone before fleeing the scene. The incident had been registered at Waliv Police Station under IPC Sections 309(6) and 3(5). He was listed as a wanted accused in the case.

Since Shinde violated his externment by entering restricted territory and committing a crime, a fresh case was registered against him at Waliv Police Station, invoking Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Police records paint a grim picture of Shinde’s extensive criminal career. He is classified as a habitual offender with a staggering 12 prior cases registered against him at Waliv Police Station alone. His rap sheet includes a diverse range of serious offenses including assault, housebreaking, theft, robbery, etc.

Further investigations are still in progress. Their primary objectives are to trace Shinde’s accomplices involved in the armed robbery and to ascertain if he was linked to any other criminal activities during his externment period, further solidifying the case against this habitual offender.